Manica Diamonds, Dynamos draw

Fungayi Munyoro in Rusape

Manica Diamonds and Dynamos played a one-all-draw in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Vengere Stadium this afternoon.

The match lived up to its billing and gave fans value for their money despite failing to produce a winner.

Dynamos opened the account in the 55 minute through Sean Gona .

Manica Diamonds were quick to reply and lavelled matters through Last ‘Lala’

Jesi ten minutes later.

The match finally ended one all.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya conceded that it was a tough encounter.

“It was not an easy game. Though a draw is not enough for us, at times I feel it is better considering where we are coming from as a team, ” he said.

His opposite number Johannes Nhumwa was happy with the result though he said they are shifting focus to the next game against Ngezi Platinum.

“We played well and now I am shifting focus to our next game.We will be playing Ngezi Platinum on Saturday. We hope to up our game and come up with good results, ” he said.