3 die in car crash

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

THREE people died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured when a pirate taxi they were travelling in overturned several times along Khami Road near Delta Beverages in Bulawayo early Sunday morning.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the accident yesterday.

“The Toyota Wish vehicle was carrying five passengers moving at high speed along Khami Road. The driver, who was identified as Prince Ncube, lost control of the car at a curve and the vehicle overturned several times before landing on its side,” Simango said.

The deceased were identified as Prince Ncube (the driver), Mthulisi Dumani and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu from Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo.

“The other two people, Remington Ndlovu and Thabani (surname not given) sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH),” Simango said.