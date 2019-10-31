Masikhandi artiste drops fifth album

BY STAFF REPORTER

A PROMISING masikhandi artiste Thawulo Skuza has released a 10-track album titled Nami kwangivelela, which was recorded at Intergrid Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The album was engineered and mixed by Samtha Masuku.

Skuza said his music journey dated back from the time when he was young when he started following his uncle the late Solomon Skuza’s music.

“I have always had a passion of music from a tender age when I followed my uncle’s music. Despite the fact that my uncle used to play the tshova tshova genre, I took a different route and I found myself performing masikhandi,” he said.

The artiste said he was going to work hard to lift the masikhandi genre high in Zimbabwe.

“Masikhandi has always been seen as a South African form of art, but I would like to differ and show that talent lies in an individual and not in area,” he said.

Skuza did his primary education at Ntoli in Plumtree and he went to Maqhakeni Secondary School. He has so far released five albums. The musician said he will soon be taking his latest album to different radio stations for more airplay.