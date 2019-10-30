Manyame Airforce wins sports tourney

Sunday Mail Reporter

Manyame Airbase won this year’s Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Interbase Sports Competitions held at Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airbase in Chegutu on Saturday.

AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo officiated at the official opening of the tournament.

Teams from the country’s three AFZ bases – Josiah Tungamirai Airbase (Gweru), Manyame Airbase and Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Airbase – competed in 23 sporting disciplines.

Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Moyo said sports are crucial in enhancing fitness of members of the uniformed forces.

“Sport generates health through physical, mental and psychological fitness.

“It keeps our officers and members occupied with something positive and constructive rather than resorting to the practise of negative behaviour and indiscipline,” he said.

The purpose of such tournaments, he added, was to promote cohesion within AFZ.

AFZ Command Sports Officer Wing Comander Washington Nhando told The Sunday Mail that “such events are a great platform for talent identification”.

“We have some of our members playing in soccer, volleyball and netball teams,” he said.

The tournament was held over five days.

Manyame Airbase won 13 gold medals, followed by Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo with 12.

Josiah Tungamirayi Airbase got the wooden spoon with 11 medals.