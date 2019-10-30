Sweswe wary of Ngezi Platinum Stars threat

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM interim coach Lizwe Sweswe is bracing for a tough Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Ngezi Platinum Stars, in which they are eyeing nothing short of a win as they pursue their third league title.

The Zvishavane-based miners sit third on the log table with 46 points, though having the same number of points with second-placed Chicken Inn.Caps United occupy top position, enjoying a four-point cushion with 50 points.

As they play catch up, FC Platinum know that they cannot afford to drop points at this stage with just six rounds of matches left.Their title rivals Caps and Chicken Inn will battle it out with Herentals and Harare City, respectively.

Caps and Chicken Inn’s opponents are also hard-pressed to collect maximum points as they look to avoid dropping to the second-tier league.For Sweswe, today’s match is another test for his pedigree.

The former Tsholotsho mentor told NewsDay Sport yesterday that he is anticipating a tough match against Ngezi Platinum, although he remained positive that his charges will prevail.

“This is a must-win match for us. It is not good to keep dropping points at this stage. If we still want to retain the championship, this match is very important for us, though we have to admit that it will be a tough task,” he said.