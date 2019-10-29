Economics paper leaks in Hwange

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THREE Form Six pupils at Gebhuza Secondary School in Hwange were allegedly found with an Economics examination question paper before the exam.

The Economics A’ Level paper was written on Monday.

One of the three candidates (names provided) allegedly told school authorities that he got the soft copy of the question paper from a WhatsApp group where it was allegedly posted and he sold it to the other two.

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini confirmed the leakage and said an investigation into the matter had been opened.

“We received a report about the issue and our officers are on the ground carrying out investigations,” she said.

“We understand that police went to the school to talk to the head and have taken the students involved for questioning.

“We are still investigating circumstances around the alleged leakage as this becomes the first paper to leak this exam period.”

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not comment on the issue.

A source at the school told our Bulawayo Bureau that an Economics teacher, a Mr Mandira, exposed the three pupils.

“The pupils approached their teacher before the exam and asked to be helped to answer some questions,” he said. “He told them to focus on what he had taught them, but after seeing the paper he noticed that all the questions they asked him about were in the question paper.

“The teacher reported the matter to the headmistress who summoned the pupils upon which they said they got the question paper from a WhatsApp group where it had been posted.”

The source said some members of the alleged WhatsApp group started exiting after getting wind about the investigations.