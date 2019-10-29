Minister briefs Cabinet on Russia Summit

Farirai Machivenyika Herald Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo yesterday briefed Cabinet on the Russia-Africa Summit and the First Russia-Africa Economic Forum, which was held in Russia from October 22-24.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa while briefing the media on the 38th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix.

President Mnangagwa attended the Summit.

“The fora gave opportunity for the President to promote Zimbabwe’s investment opportunities and the country’s re-engagement policy,” she said.

“Highlights of the Summit and Economic Forum include the following:

“The Summit was attended by 2000 Russian companies thus demonstrating that emphasis was more on economic ties rather than political relations; during the last five years, Russia has doubled trade with Africa and would strengthen economic cooperation by establishing business councils with African countries, increasing Trade Missions to Africa and leveraging on the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

“Solicitation by the Trade and Investment Chamber of Russia for Joint Investment Projects with African countries, including in the oil and gas, diamonds, information, and special economic zones sectors and the writing-off of US$20 billion worth of debt by the Russian Federation, in order to enable the benefiting countries to use those resources to spur economic growth.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa briefed the Summit on Zimbabwe’s ongoing socio-economic reforms and called for support for the country’s efforts to have the sanctions unilaterally imposed on it by the Western nations removed forthwith.

“He further called for the reform of the UN Security Council to make its membership more equitable and representative of all the world’s nations,” she said.

During the meeting, Zimbabwe and Russia signed two memoranda of understanding in geological exploration and exploitation of mineral resources and cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable use of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Minister Moyo also briefed Cabinet on the activities undertaken in pursuance of the 25th October 2019 Anti-Sanctions call for solidarity with Zimbabwe.

“The minister noted that the majority of SADC countries had specifically issued bold solidarity messages calling for the immediate and unconditional removal of the sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Most SADC countries, the SADC Secretariat, the African Union Commission Chairman and other Governments from beyond the continent also made clarion calls for the immediate and unconditional removal of the sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe.”