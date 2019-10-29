Mphoko’s daughter launches YouTube channel

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A UNITED Bulawayo Hospital medical doctor, Siduduzo Mphoko-Ndlovu, on Saturday night launched a YouTube channel that will deal with fashion, style and culture.

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s daughter, popularly known as Doctor Bae, said the luxurious fashion channel was necessitated by the need to showcase the country’s luxurious style and culture.

“I am tired of watching other people expose themselves; expose their country and their culture. We are so rich in arts and culture, we are so rich in many things, so it’s time we show them what we are made of here in Bulawayo,” she said.

She said the channel was under the management of Khulekani “Iyanda 263” Ndlovu’s LeFactory, which focuses on premium luxurious brands and provides public relations and marketing services to the elite.

Mphoko-Ndlovu said the channel would cover diverse issues under culture, luxury and style.

“The channel targets everyone and those who love luxury. Luxury is not for everyone you know, as you know some people think it’s too expensive, some are luxurious, but on a budget,” she said.

“We plan and create high fashion events, create platforms for young entrepreneurs in business and host a lot of events to support our luxurious lifestyles.”

LeFactory creative director, fashion consultant and a luxury stylist, Iyanda 263, said they were planning to take fashion and lifestyle in Bulawayo to greater heights.

“We plan to bring a new offering in Bulawayo, take over the fashion and lifestyle industry, grow and create influencer opportunities in the country and hopefully collaborate with brands that will see the influencer market and are willing to pay for their services,” he said.

“It was founded early this year and this is our first event. Mphoko-Ndlovu approached us a few months ago and said she wanted to launch a lifestyle brand and we thought a luxurious YouTube channel would be great to complete her luxurious living.”

He said their aim was to showcase luxurious lifestyles and prove to people that they could be anything they wanted to be.

“When we started, we wanted the channel to support our other platforms and also there are few channels in Zimbabwe that have good quality content and that is what we promised our viewers,” he said.