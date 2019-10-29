Jibilika holds dance workshops

BY precious chida

JIBILIKA Dance Trust has embarked on a mission to empower young women through dance, as they launched female dance workshops that will kick-off on November 2 at their Harare studios.

Dubbed “Strictly for Girls”, the workshops will be held every Saturday and will be facilitated by musician Jah Prayzah’s main choreographer, Nyasha “Noni” Madzinga.

Jibilika’s community development officer, Mukudzei Nyamhamba, told Newsday Life & Style that the programme sought to address girl child issues.

“We would like to empower young women through dance and we are going to use dance to address girl child issues because we know when you put young people in a room to lecture them, they will probably not listen to what you have to say. Instead, dance is what they would prefer and would probably stay in their minds,” he said.

Nyamhamba said through the initiative they also wanted to do away with the stigma around female dancers in a bid to increase the number of females that venture into the industry.

“The future for female dancers is bright; there are a number of females that are emerging and are standing out in such a male-dominated industry,” he said.

“Because of this, we have to eradicate the stigma that is around dancers, particularly females, and increase platforms for females so that more of them can come on board and follow their dreams.”