Herald appoints acting editor

Herald Reporter

The Zimpapers Group has appointed former Herald Editor William Chikoto as the interim editor of the flagship daily with immediate effect following the departure of Tichaona Zindoga.

Zindoga has been acting editor since the beginning of this year.

Tichaona Zindoga

Chikoto edited The Herald from 2009 to 2012 before being appointed Editorial Executive.

In that position, Chikoto was in charge of convergence of content across all Zimpapers platforms — newspapers, online and radio.

He was also responsible for training journalists to write across the three platforms and overseeing the group’s content strategy.