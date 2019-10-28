Manica Diamonds out of Chibuku Super Cup

Ray Bande

ZPC Kariba……(2) 2

Manica Diamonds …..(1) 1

MUTARE Premiership side Manica Diamonds were bundled out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing 2-1 to ZPC Kariba in a quarter final encounter palyed at Vengere stadium today(Sunday).

Stanely Ngala propelled the Gem boys into the lead 13th minutes into the match after he capitalised on a defensive error and fired home from close range.

Godwills Gwara got away with murder after disappointing Marondera referee Edward Mucharambei waved play on as the ZPC Kariba forward lurched on a loose ball and converted from a clear offside position to restore parity in the 32nd minute.

James Marufu gave ZPC Kariba the lead two minutes after the breather, slotting home from the penalty spot after Warriors and Manica Diamonds Partson ‘Yellow’ Jaure handled in the box.

Even though they were already down, the worst was yet to come for Manica Diamonds.

Just when all and sundry felt Manica Diamonds would finally grab an equaliser with only five minutes of regulation time remaining when ZPC Kariba defender James Marufu handled in the box and the referee duly pointed to the penaly spot,

up stepped Takunda Jefferey whose effort went inches wide of target with goalkeeper Future Sibanda already beaten.

As if that was enough, second half substitute Stephen ‘Dealer’ Sibanda rubbed salt into the wounds of Manica Diamonds fans when he failed to score in a goalkeeper-to-beat situation and his hard and low shot went wide of target with only three minutes remaining.

In the other Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal Highlanders beat FC Platinum 3 -0 at Barbourfields stadium