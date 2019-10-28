Mapfumo mulls retirement

US-based Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo has announced that he will soon be retiring from stage performances.

Mapfumo who is currently touring South Africa revealed on Saturday that he will soon embark on his last tour. Speaking alongside his manager, Sam Mataure on Saturday, Mukanya said:

There is a time for everything. Izvi zve ma live performances very soon tirikumira. We will do one last world tour to say farewell. We will only be performing here and there on special occasions asi toramba hedu tirimo mu music industry but zve stage we will not be doing so (We will be performing here and there on special occasions, we are not quiting the music industry but we will not be doing stage performances). This will happen very very soon, as soon as next year.

Mapfumo started his career about six decades ago and now boasts of 25 albums with indications that he is in the studio to release his 26th which has a different flavour compared to the previous albums.

His music which was critical of the late former president Robert Mugabe’s regime forced him into exile.

More: H-Metro