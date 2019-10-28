INFOGRAPHIC: Heatwave descends on Sadc region

The Sunday News
Persistent temperatures in the range of 30 Degrees Celsius to 35 Degrees Celsius are expected in bulk of central SADC in the next five days. Parts of central SADC will experience temperatures above 35 Degrees Celsius over a consecutive period of three days and occasions where temperatures have a high probability to exceed 40 Degrees Celsius, thus reaching the threshold for heatwave alert during the forecast period.
According to an extreme weather alert released by the regional body, extreme south-eastern Angola, north and eastern most parts of Botswana, eastern half of Eswatini, south-western parts of Madagascar, southern Malawi, most of Mozambique, extreme north eastern Namibia, eastern fringes of South Africa, south and eastern Zambia, northern fringes and southern half of Zimbabwe will have a high probability to experience a heatwave during the period of 25 to 31 October 2019
WARNING ZONE
Most of the central parts of the SADC region stretching from southern Angola through eastern Namibia, Botswana, most of Zambia, Zimbabwe,, southern Malawi to northern Mozambique and southern Tanzania are in a Heatwave WATCH category. Western Madagascar is also in a WATCH category for a potential heat wave during the forecast period of 25 to 31 October 2019.
WATCH ZONE