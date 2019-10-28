EU to step up its support to Zimbabwe with a new package of €53 million

EU commissioner for International Co-operation and Development, Mr Neven Mimica, said he met President Mnangagwa (file picture)

The European Union is stepping up its support to the people of Zimbabwe with an additional €53 million in the fields of health and resilience building.

Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, said: “This new package of €53 million is another testimony of EU’s unwavering support to the people of Zimbabwe. In a difficult socio-economic time, we will strengthen our support to critical sectors such as primary health care as well as resilience building. This new package brings the EU development portfolio to €287 million for the period 2014-2020 and confirms the status of the EU and its Member States as the biggest donors in Zimbabwe.”

The new package will support the primary care health system capacity to address the most urgent health needs. It will also strengthen national health systems and promote equal access to health services, notably from a gender perspective. The funds will be channelled through the UNICEF-managed Health Development Fund.

The new package will also support households and communities that are facing recurrent environmental and economic stresses by building their capacities to respond to food and nutrition security shocks. The measures will be implemented under the leadership of UNDP through various partners, predominantly NGOs.

For More Information

Zimbabwe is currently facing an unfolding humanitarian and economic crisis, with almost three quarters of population living below the income poverty line. The country was also hit by disasters such as the drought and the Cyclone Idai which have worsened structural weaknesses and fragilities while the country continues struggling to overcome past legacy.

The EU already mobilised €14.5 million in humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe this year.

The EU remains committed to support structural changes and further reforms.