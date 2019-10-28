Zimbabwe regime mulls annual anti-sanctions day

Energy Mutodi

ZIMBABWE could be on its way to having an annual anti-sanctions holiday, in what could be an indirect acceptance by the Zanu PF led government that Western imposed measures were there to stay.

Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi told journalists Friday that October 25 could soon become part of the country’s political calendar.

The day was set aside by regional leaders at the last SADC summit in Tanzania August this year for the entire region to join Zimbabwe call for the unconditional scrapping of the Western embargo.

Mutodi said the country will continue with its campaigns until the sanctions are removed.

“25 October is an annual event which we are going to be holding and our diplomatic missions will be working flat-out to get these sanctions removed,” said.

“The US, Britain and their allies come with aid to us yet that aid was not going to be necessary if there were no sanctions.

“This is an important day for the whole of SADC because these sanctions are affecting the whole of this region.”

Mutodi said it was time the US and European Union that imposed sanctions 2001 and 2003 have a heart for suffering Zimbabweans.

“If they do not get moved by this, they (US and EU) have no heart, no eyes and no ears. They have to be moved by this,” he said.

Mutodi was referring to government’s anti-sanctions protest that drew a few thousands of mostly Zanu PF supporters to march while demanding the scrapping of the measures.

Meanwhile, the minister blamed the poor turn-out at the anti-sanctions rally to the heatwave that continues to hit parts of the country.

“You must take into consideration the heatwave. Some people could not brave the heat and could not make it.

“But remember, many are following this event from across the country and we have events in each of the 10 provinces,” Mutodi said.

The few people who attended the event, by Zanu PF standards, was a propaganda set-back for the ruling party which has tried to convince all and sundry that the Western embargo was affecting ordinary Zimbabweans. – Newzim