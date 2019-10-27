Miner takes Gushungo Holdings to court

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

A Mazowe miner, Ngoni Edward Mutopo, has applied for an urgent interdict at the High Court against Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Limited which he is accusing of chasing him away from his two blocks of mines.

Gushungo Holdings is owned by the Mugabe family.

Mutopo claims that his ore on the mining site was being stolen by illegal panners who were conniving with Gushungo Holdings employees.

He is seeking a court order compelling Gushungo Holdings or anyone acting through the company’s instructions or command to be interdicted from interfering with his mining operations.

“The applicant’s blocks of mines being Iron Mask 68, registration number 29097 consisting of 10 Gold Reef and Iron Mask 69, registration number 29098 consisting of 10 Gold Reef in Iron Mask Estate in Mazowe,” read the draft order.

Mutopo claims that he was unlawfully evicted from his two blocks of mines and was being denied the right to access them by Gushungo Holdings.

“Applicant has been lawfully mining and is being denied the right by the respondent, who is acting unlawfully and without a court order authorising him to act in that manner,” read the application.

“His ore on the mining site is being stolen by illegal panners who are working in cahoots with the respondent’s employees. The applicant is being prejudiced by Gushungo Holdings’ unlawful actions, hence he is seeking urgent relief.”