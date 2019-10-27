Govt warns ‘name droppers’

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT has warned individuals who are approaching Government institutions purporting to be representatives of senior Government officials or to be carrying messages from them, a practice commonly referred to as “name dropping”.

In a statement last week, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said some of the individuals were even claiming to be representing President Mnangagwa.

“It has come to the attention of Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) that there are individuals who approach Government institutions purporting to be representatives of senior Government officials or to be carrying messages emanating from the same,” he said.

“A number of these individuals even claim to be representing or carrying messages from His Excellency President Mnangagwa, in order to engage in what commonly is referred to as ‘name dropping’.

“Law enforcement institutions are the main targets of these name dropping individuals. Members of the public are advised that Government officials, including His Excellency President Mnangagwa, communicate formally through Government structures, and on matters which fall strictly within the confines of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The public and civil servants are advised to report any persons purporting to be acting on behalf of His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, or other senior public officials to the nearest police stations for swift action against such fraudsters.”