‘Sanctions infringe on socio-economic rights’

Heather Charema Herald Correspondent

The devastating effects of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have continuously posed a threat to the enjoyment of socio-economic rights of the people of Zimbabwe, a senior Government official has said.

Addressing delegates at the 65th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) Summit which is underway in the Gambia, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Government was fully aware of the economic challenges caused by the illegal sanctions.

“Our nation remains indebted to SADC following the landmark resolution adopted at its 39th Summit held in Tanzania on 17 August 2019, declaring 25 October as an anti-sanctions day in solidarity with the Government and people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Mr Chairman, and Commissioners, Zimbabwe deeply appreciates this gesture of friendship and solidarity. We also appeal to this Commission to add its voice in the growing call for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Cde Ziyambi said Government would take major steps in support of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) meant to boost the country’s economy.

The programme was launched in October 2018, with the aim of stabilising the economy, attracting investment, re-integrating the country into the global economy and laying a foundation for strong, shared and sustained growth.

“The Government of Zimbabwe continues to take bold and decisive steps to open up and grow the economy for the benefit of its people,” said Cde Ziyambi. “In the State of the Nation Address that was issued on 5 October 2019, President Mnangagwa acknowledged that the Government of Zimbabwe is fully aware of the economic challenges that are being faced by Zimbabweans as a result of the effects of the illegally imposed economic sanctions that have been perpetuated by the West and its allies.

“The TSP contains several key reform initiatives for promoting good governance as an essential ingredient for socio-economic development. Implementation of the programme is already underway through the 2019 National Budget.”

Cde Ziyambi said Government’s target was to avail maximum support to the productive sector to revive and restore the country’s economy.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is targeting a sustained turnaround of the economy through focused support for the productive sectors, especially in agriculture, mining and infrastructural development,” he said.

“The 2018/19 drought has, however, seen the agricultural sector registering a negative growth, thus going forward, the Government of Zimbabwe has set aside $1,8 billion towards production of strategic crops such as maize, soya beans and cotton.”

The private sector, Minister Ziyambi said, injected $2,8 billion towards the special programme on maize production which is meant to boost agriculture production, while the mining sector has generated $1,3 billion which constitutes 68 percent of the total export receipts.

Minister Ziyambi said Government anticipated to support the mining sector through exemption of duty on raw materials and capital equipment.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has put in place strategies and policy interventions which will lead to a US$12 billion mining economy in five years’ time and therefore intends to support the mining sector through the exemption of duty on raw materials and capital equipment,” he said.

“This thrust is aimed at implementing the recently adopted Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy and Local Content Strategy. The overall thrust of the Government of Zimbabwe is to promote the right to freely dispose of economic resources as enshrined in Articles 21 and 22 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.”

The 65th ACHPR Summit is running under the theme: “The year of refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons: towards durable solutions to forced displacements in Africa”.