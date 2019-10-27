US sanctions on Zimbabwe, a regime change agenda – Wadyajena

Mayor Justice Wadyajena

Zanu PF legislator for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena says economic sanctions imposed on the country by western nations are hurting ordinary Zimbabweans and the United States of America is using sanctions to push for a regime change agenda.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters in Gokwe Nembudziya this Saturday after getting an appreciation of what the 13 bakeries in the constituency had produced on that particular day, the legislator also reacted angrily to the decision by America to place the Minister of State Security, Owen Ncube on the sanctions list.

“We woke up this morning (Saturday) realising that Minister Owen Ncube has been placed on the sanctions’ list just because he supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa. America wants to create divisions within the country through the placement of individuals on the sanctions list as they continue to push for regime change agenda. We are not going to be intimidated,” he said.

SADC and the African Union have thrown their weight behind Zimbabwe’s call for the removal of sanctions.

“SADC is saying sanctions must go, the same with Africa Union considering that sanctions are not targeted at all. Every Zimbabwean is suffering because of sanctions, CBZ has been fined US$385 million, Standard Chartered Bank has also been fined US$18 million dollar. Anyone who would want to buy into the myth that sanctions are targeted needs mental examination. Americans are liars, they have never liked Zimbabwe, Africans and black people. Americans are livid because of the land redistribution exercise which government carried out,” said Wadyajena.

Turning to economic developments in the country, Wadyajena assured citizens that they need to be patient as austerity measures being adopted by government are coming to an end.

“Government is coming up with measures to ensure that goods are affordable. There are cartels which are working against government in the economic revival agenda, they are getting US$10 million from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and they buy wheat for US$1 million dollars and the rest will be traded on the parallel market, hence pushing bread prices up. This has seen Zanu PF coming up with community bakeries to ensure that bread is affordable,” said Wadyajena.

Gokwe-North senator, Maybe Mbowa assured citizens that despite the existence of illegal economic sanctions, the revolutionary party is working flat out to ensure goods and services are available.

“We all know things are tough because of the evil sanctions, but let us remain united for the benefit of the party leadership. Zanu PF is embarking on various income generation projects to ensure that citizens are cushioned,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has on several fora called for unity among Zimbabweans in calling for the removal of sanctions and working hard for the revival of the local economy.