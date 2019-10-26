Triangle face Nouadhibou in Caf Confed Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE are looking to progress to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup mini league phase with their task beginning with an away fixture against Nouadhibou at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou in Mauritania this evening.

For Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro, they have to be at their best to take care of Nouadhibou over the two legs.

“One big game for us where we need to be at our best in the two legs to ensure that we progress to the mini league stage of the Caf Confederation Cup,” Mangwiro said.

Nouadhibou will prove to be tough opponents for Mangwiro and his lads seeing that they were in the Champions League where they were booted out by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca 6-1 on aggregate. Mangwiro is well aware that their opponents will certainly go out to make use of home advantage in the first leg.

“Our opponents are coming from the more lucrative Champions League, they were beaten by established giants Casablanca of Morocco and they are hurt obviously and I want to think they will be out to redeem themselves, try to maximise playing at home,’’ he said.

Triangle have an opportunity to watch footage of their opponents, who while he said cannot be taken lightly feels they are not a team to be feared if they stick to their game plan.

“We know that they have been champions here seven times, we have had opportunities to watch a couple of clips in their games either locally or in the Champions League. They are a team not to be underrated at the same time a team not to be feared, we have to go out there fancy our chances and not worry much about what they would do to us, if anything we need to stick to our own game plan,” Mangwiro said.

The bulk of the Triangle key players are available for selection, save for Patrick Magegedla who is still sidelined by an ankle injury which has troubled him for weeks.

“We look forward to a good outing with a full complement of our squad.”

The second leg is set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29