Bosso, FC Platinum face off in Chibuku Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will have their revival come under heavy scrutiny when they clash with FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Ever since Dutchman Hendrik Pieter de Jongh took over as Bosso coach last month, they have been on an upward trajectory. Highlanders are yet to taste defeat in the league, where they have recorded two wins and same number of draws.

To add to that, Bosso also dispatched their bitter rivals Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium in the Chibuku Super Cup round of 16 and this afternoon face yet another hurdle in their quest to win the Chibuku Super Cup since the country’s most rewarding club competition was re-introduced in 2014 when they face FC Platinum.

It was in 2014 when Highlanders had their best run in the Delta Beverages-bankrolled competition as they reached the semi-finals. Things, however, fell apart when their Zambian coach, Kelvin Kaindu was forced out of the club and Highlanders went on to get a 3-0 hiding at the hands of Harare City at Rufaro. Harare City went on to lose to FC Platinum on penalties in the final played at Mandava.

Bosso will be the away team in the Chibuku Super Cup fixture since they were the second team to be picked from the draw. Highlanders will certainly not even feel that they are away since they are certain to enjoy the bulk of the support from the terraces with their fans expected to come out in huge numbers to witness the exciting brand of football that many feel De Jongh has brought with him.

Prince Dube, given a straight red card in the mid-week draw against ZPC Kariba will carry Bosso’s hopes of progressing to the next stage on his shoulders. Dube’s suspension only applies to league matches.

Peter Muduhwa is another player who is going about his business on the park with freedom and this saw him find the equaliser in Kariba. Nqobizitha Masuku has a point to prove against FC Platinum, a team where he struggled for a place in the starting line up before he left for Buildcon of Zambia at the beginning of 2018. Ariel Sibanda will look to add to the clean sheets he has kept this season by shutting out Pure Platinum Play.

FC Platinum, under Lizwe Sweswe needed penalties to overcome Chapungu at Mandava to make it to the quarter-finals. Last year, they were booted out in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, something that will propel them to want to do better this time around.

In Kelvin Madzongwe, Gift Bello, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Charles Sibanda, Mkhokheli Dube, Never Tigere, Petros Mhari, William Stima, Raphael Mudiviwa, Devon Chafa, Rainsome Pavari and Perfect Chikwende, FC Platinum have what it takes to leave the Bosso fans heartbroken at the end of the 90 minutes.

