ED commends EU dialogue progress

Chief Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended the European Union (EU) for removing the bulk of sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe and engaging in progressive dialogue.

The 28-member bloc imposed sanctions on Harare in 2002 but has been progressively reviewing the embargo in recognition of reforms being undertaken by Government.

Sanctions that remain include travel bans on the late former President Robert Mugabe, his widow Mrs Grace Mugabe, three other officials — Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Gen Philip Valerio Sibanda (Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces) — and an arms embargo.

The trade embargo was lifted, allowing economic cooperation between the parties.

Addressing people gathered at the National Sports Stadium to mark the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc)-initiated Anti-sanctions Solidarity Day, President Mnangagwa praised the EU for constantly reviewing the measures.

“Allow me to acknowledge and commend the European Union for taking some initial, positive steps towards responding to our offer for dialogue and friendship.

“The EU has begun progressively removing the sanctions that it imposed on us, thereby allowing us to access some development assistance under the European Development Fund.”

President Mnangagwa said the formal dialogue process that has been opened between Harare and Brussels will yield positive results.

“Complementing these practical actions is an ongoing political dialogue to strengthen our bilateral cooperation.”

He, however, called on Washington to immediately and unconditionally remove the sanctions.

In an interview last week, EU Ambassador Zimbabwe Mr Timo Olkkonen said only a few “restrictive measures” remain against Harare.

“The EU does not have sanctions against Zimbabwe. The EU’s restrictive measures comprise of a travel ban, an asset freeze against two individuals – the former Presidential couple, Robert and Grace Mugabe. A further three individuals are also on the list, but measures against them are suspended and not actively in force,” he said.

“There is also a prohibition for European companies and individuals to conduct business with one entity, Zimbabwe Defence Industries. There is also an arms embargo. In order for the restrictive measures to be lifted, there should be demonstration that the conditions that lead to their imposition have substantially changed.”

Ambassador Olkkonen said EU’s dialogue with Government is progressing well.

“We are in dialogue with the Government, encouraging it to move ahead with its own reform agenda. Process with reforms and respect of human rights and democratic principles are conducive for overall EU-Zimbabwe relations.”

He said the remaining EU measures do not restrict any foreign direct investment from Europe or access to the EU markets.

Harare contends it had no quarrel with the EU as it was at loggerheads with the UK over the land reform programme.

Spokesperson for the British Embassy in Harare Ms Kate Chambers on Friday told The Sunday Mail:

“The current EU measures, which include an arms embargo and active measures against the late former President Mugabe, his wife Grace Mugabe and the company Zimbabwe Defence Industries, are specifically targeted to do no damage to the wider economy or the people of Zimbabwe and are an appropriate response to the political violence we have seen since 2000.”

But, Sadc insists that the sanctions are adversely weighing on Zimbabwe’s economy and, by extension, the region.

Over the years, the EU has reduced the number of officials on sanctions from the initial list of 200 that were placed under the measures first imposed in 2002.

Attempts to get a comment from the US embassy were fruitless as they referred this paper to a statement published earlier last week.

Ends