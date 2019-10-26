2 865 Zimbabweans arrested in South Africa

At least 2 865 Zimbabweans have been arrested in the South African City of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2016, the Johannesburg Metro Police department has revealed.

The statistics which were posted on Sunday by the outgoing Heerman Mashaba show that Zimbabwe has the highest number of arrested foreign nationals in the past 3 years.

Zimbabwe has 2 865

Nigeria has 765

Malawi has 420

Tanzania has 334

And Uganda 91

The highest number of Zimbabweans were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol followed by theft and possession of counterfeit goods.

91 were arrested for murder while 37 were nabbed for bribing an officer.

Read the full list below: