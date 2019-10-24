3 cops charged over council burglary case

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

MUTARE City Council has suspended three municipal police officers who were on duty last Thursday when burglars broke into the office of the finance director and stole an external hard drives that had important information.

Town Clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said the three employees were facing negligence charges.

“They have been suspended and will appear before a disciplinary panel on negligent charges,” he said.

“It is from this hearing that we will be able to know if this was an inside job or another case of unlawful entry.”

The finance director Mr Blessing Chafesuka was out of office when the burglary occurred.

“The thieves stole an external hard drive which I used to back up information from my laptop. They also broke handles to a Chubb safe. We don’t keep money in that safe we only keep important documents. They however did not manage to open the safe,” he said.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

Considering the number of municipal police officers who guard the Civic Centre there is widespread speculation that the burglary could have been planned from within.