Bamusi cherishes CHAN chance

Moffat Mungazi Sports Correspondent

WARRIORS wideman Phenias Bamusi has described the feat of helping Zimbabwe secure qualification for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship as the fulfillment of his long-nursed and deeply cherished dream as a player.

The senior men’s soccer team sealed their place at next year’s finals courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate after holding Lesotho to a goalless stalemate away in Maseru on Sunday in the CHAN final qualifier.

Bamusi was one of the star performers of the campaign – played over two rounds against Lesotho and Mauritius – during which he provided the creative spark that saw him laying an assist for striker and topscorer Prince Dube as he dazzled with his sparkling form.

That the squad’s collective exertion completed the task at hand fills the former Buffaloes attacker with a sense of accomplishment.

“Qualifying for the CHAN tournament with the Warriors is the height of achievement any player desires while representing their country. To don the national team colours is special on its own and meeting the objectives that get set down in history is even more memorable. Personally, that we have made it to the finals of such a competition is a great feeling for me because I have always dreamt of participating and showcasing my talent on a big stage like this one.

“On the whole, it has been a good experience being part of this group; a treasured occasion whose every moment has been worth all the while. Turning out for one’s nation naturally brings pressure because of the huge expectations from the fans but I am happy that I have so far managed to cope well and so far so good,” reveled the gifted Dangamvura-bred star.

Their goal-hungry drive, he added, had spurred them on to success; attributing their triumph to the teamwork which prevailed in camp.

“There was a lot of love and unity as well as a positive vibe within the group and it helped us a lot to see us prevail. We always carried the right mentality and applied ourselves diligently during matches and this was the tonic for our victories,” articulated the former Mutare United winger while also saluting the coaches for conscripting him. For that privilege, he has pledged to continue working hard and repay that faith shown in him by delivering on the grand arena.

For Bamusi, the impetus to make an impact on the continental front remains a huge incentivising factor for the Warriors.

Said the midget midfielder about dreams and glory: “This is a defining period in our careers as local based players, a moment of truth. For most of us it is an opportunity to make history while competing with Africa’s other best football nations, especially against the background that we were absent at the previous showpiece in Morocco. While qualifying was our primary target, doing well at the championships is our ultimate goal.”

Zimbabwe last played at the games in 2016, having participated at all the other finals since their inception in 2009. They missed the 2018 edition and are relishing bouncing back for the 2020 tournament penciled for Cameroon early next year, which marks their fifth overall appearance. Set to run for the sixth time, CHAN is a biennial competition held over even years – alternating with Afcon – and reserved for players plying their trade in domestic leagues.