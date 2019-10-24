Chibuku Super Cup fiesta

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premiership September Coach of the Month Johannes Nhumwa will be out to prove that his recent gong was not a fluke when the Gem Boys play host to ZPC Kariba in the country’s top flight league knockout football competition — the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match at Vengere Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

The Dutch Mentor, as Nhumwa is fondly referred to by those who now believe in his exciting flair of attacking from the wings, is proving critics wrong since he took over from his tutor Luke Masomere and this weekend his team will be in yet another litmus test.

Nhumwa guided Manica Diamonds into the quarter finals of this tournament after outplaying favourites Chicken Inn – the same team they had played against and subdued a week earlier in a Castel Lager Premiership League match.

Just like in the first round, the Gem Boys face another highly rated outfit, ZPC Kariba, after beating Kauya Katuruturu a fortnight ago in a Castel Lager Premiership League match.

Be that as it may, Nhumwa remains bullish.

“This is a cup game that anyone would want to win. We are aware of the challenge posed by ZPC Kariba being a big team in the league but that does not mean we will shift from our style of play.

“We will play our normal game expecting to win and progress to the next stage of the competition. It will not be an easy task but the boys are raring to go,” said Nhumwa.

The Masvingo born gaffer said he is not reading too much into his team’s recent league triumph over the same opponents.

Manica Diamonds won 1-0 at Vengere Stadium two weeks ago.

“Yes, we might have beaten them in the Castle Lager Premiership match at the same venue recently but this is going to be a different ball game altogether. Cup games have their own challenges that differ from the usual league matches.

“Therefore, we are going to play ZPC Kariba on Sunday knowing that they will come more determined to win. They also want this trophy much as we also want it,” he said.

He acknowledged that playing at Vengere Stadium will give them a slight advantage it being their homeground.

“Every team wants to play before its fans and we are no exception. We hope that playing before our fans will give us that 12th man advantage. We really hope that the supporters will rally behind us all the way throughout the match.

“But that does not necessarily mean that we have to be complacent. We still have to put in 110 percent effort if we are to entertain any hopes of winning,” said Nhumwa.

Elsewhere in the Chibuku Supper Cup, Black Rhinos face Ngezi Platinum while Castle Lager Premiership defending champions FC Platinum face Highlanders.

The other quarter final encounter pitting Triangle and Harare City has been moved to a later date.