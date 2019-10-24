Chinese investors visit Mutare Gemology Centre

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

EFFORTS to secure investors for the multimillion-dollar Gemology Centre in Fern Hill have moved a gear up following the visit by a Chinese business delegation this week to identify areas of co-operation under the Special Economic Zones initiative.

The International Co-operation Centre-National Development and Reform Commission of China (ICC-NDRC) in collaboration with the Alliance of Belt and Road Business Schools (ABRBS) is touring all SEZ projects in Mutare, Victoria Falls, Harare and Bulawayo to identify possible areas of co-operation between Zimbabwean and Chinese businesses.

Their role is to link Chinese investors with potential areas where they can invest in terms of infrastructure development.

In a presentation made on his behalf by Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones (ZIMSEZA) technical head Mr Wilfred Motsi, head of the Chinese delegation Dr Feiyi GAO, said the delegation was seeking to facilitate investment in potential areas under SEZs as well as co-operation with businesses.

“We seek to identify potential solutions for industry development, deeply understand all the characteristics of the industrial parks especially the infrastructure construction, power supply, and water supply capacity through regular visits and continuing information exchange,” he said.

He said the Co-operation was proposing collaboration efforts that include joint training programmes for local business groups for them to better understand business solutions.

Under this initiative, ABRBS will come up with a training programme that will be offered through selected institutions.

“Sometimes it is difficult for businesses to understand Chinese culture as it is also difficult for the Chinese to understand the African culture. This school will bridge the gap where industries will learn the Chinese culture of doing business and vice versa,” said Dr GAO.

He said the co-operation would also establish a Sino-Zimbabwe commerce chamber which will collaborate with Zimbabwean industries on various programmes. The interest in the Gemology centre by investors will enhance Manicaland’s prospects of growing its economy and contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product.

The Centre is expected to feed into the diamond cutting and polishing value chain and will be subdivided into four sections namely the School of Gemology, which will offer training courses across the value chain, Diamond Manufacturing and Lapidary, which will house cutting and polishing companies, Jewellery Blacksmith and Manufacturing for blacksmith and manufacturers as well as Ancillary Services that will house all supporting businesses.

The project is located less than 100km from Chiadzwa diamond fields, less than 10 km from the border with Mozambique and about 100km from the port of Beira.

Representing the Minister of State for Manicaland Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Provincial Development Chairman Mr Edgar Seenza said Manicaland province held numerous opportunities for investment.

“We want to emphasise that Manicaland is ready and open for business and investments. Manicaland offers numerous investment opportunities ranging from horticulture, tourism transport energy. with the establishment of this Gemology centre, there are a lot of quick wins for us. The centre will assist us to improve our GDP as a province in line with the devolution initiative. Such investments will assist us to develop and promote the successful implementation of SEZs in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mutare Mayor Councillor Blessing Tandi said the investment into the Gemology Centre would bring quick wins for the city under the devolution programme.

“We are looking forward to this investment and the development it will bring to the city and the nation at large. We need to benefit from our resources and the Gemology centre will help us do that,” he said.