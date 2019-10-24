Manica Post scribe scoops award

Post Correspondent

THE Manica Post Senior Reporter Ray Bande scooped the prestigious 2019 environment reporter of the year at the National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA) held last week.

Bande was presented with the award at a colourful ceremony held in Harare last Thursday.

The awards were held under the theme: Media, Communities and Climate Change.

The Chinese deputy ambassador Zhao Baogang and UNESCO regional communications and information advisor Al Amin Yusuph graced the awards ceremony.

Bande’s winning entry headlined: “Wanton destruction of Burma Valley environs” was published in The Manica Post of November 23, 2018. The piece looked at the impact of siltation and deforestation in the area.

An elated Bande said: “Well, I am really humbled to be named the 2019 environment reporter of the year. This achievement would not have been possible without the valuable input of my editor Mr Hatred Zenenga in my work.

“It was also a product of the team work at The Manica Post, especially with fellow scribes. In fact, this award, among others I have received in the past, remains a source of inspiration to continue informing and educating our esteemed readers.”

Bande has previously won the National CBZ sports reporter of the year, energy reporter of the year, the Zimpapers environment reporter of the year.

NJAMA is hosted by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist annually to honour journalists who would have excelled in covering issues that have impact on society.