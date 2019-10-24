Macheso, Freeman takes ‘Ngaibake’ to Watsomba

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

MEN of the moment sungura godfather, Alick Macheso and Zimdancehall sensation Freeman, who are currently riding high on the hit song “Ngaibake”, will take their brands to Mandel Night Club in Watsomba in a potentially-explosive gig scheduled for November 8.

The sought-after duo will be coming to the venue for the first time since the sing along hit was released a few months ago. Freeman, real name Slyvester Chizanga, is currently basking in the sun with the new album “Gango” which has danceable tracks such as “Miridzo”, “Musiye”, “One munhu”, “Ngoma iyo” and “Mudzanga” while Macheso’s last album “Dzinosvitsa Kure” is yet to lose its lustre more than a year after its release.

Macheso, speaking through his manager Tich Makahamadze said: “We are happy to meet our fans in that side of the country. We are excited and we are going to put up a scintillating performance. We are going to sample songs from the forthcoming album and we know our fans will love it. We are looking forward to having a great night,” he said.

Fans will have a priceless opportunity to see Macheso and Freeman sharing the stage and belting the hit song “Ngaibake” which has taken the showbiz industry by storm. Macheso also dazzles on the video. The track is plucked from Freeman’s “Gango”.

The song encourages people to live in peace with each other as well as love and appreciate each other as human.

Show promoter Lovemore Mandimutsira, who is also the venue owner, assured fun lovers of undiluted fun and maximum security.

“The venue is spacious enough to host the two artistes and the fact that the duo are currently riding high with a hit song makes the gig special. Both are talented performers and can rise to the occasion. We learnt a lot from the Jah Prayzah and Jah Signal gig, for instance on security and other logistics. Preparations are at an advanced stage and we would like to urge fun lovers to come in numbers,” he said.

Wheel spinners, DJ Lampy, fondly known as Zkit and Libz Kartel will entertain revellers on the turntables before the main gig.