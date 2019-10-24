Manicaland adds voice to sanctions removal protests

ZIMBABWEANS from different walks of life will converge at different centres across the country while the main event will be held in Harare as the call for removal of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe gets louder.

The anti sanction day was set aside by SADC member states for regional countries to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.

230 buses have since been secured to ferry people from all parts of the country to participate in the anti sanctions march which will start at Robert Mugabe Square to the National Sports Stadium where solidarity messages will be delivered.

President Mnangagwa is expected to address the gathering at the main event in Harare.

In Manicaland, it is all systems go as the province is ready to show the world its utmost dislike of sanctions and thousands will throng Sakubva Stadium today in protest, Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro has said.

Zimbabwe today marches against the two decade economic embargo that was imposed by Western nations following the land reform exercise in 2000.

Sadc has also joined the anti-sanctions call and is expected to rally behind Zimbabwe.

“We are more than ready for the anti-sanctions march. All the seven administrative district centres are also more than ready and are very enthusiastic. They want to show their displeasure of the continuation of the illegal sanctions. The event will be overwhelmingly subscribed,” said Cde Madiro.

He said at provincial level stakeholders ranging from churches, students to businesses were raring to go.

“The people of Manicaland are ready to show the world their dislike of sanctions. All logistics are now in place. At the main centre, which is Sakubva Stadium, the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs (Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba) will officiate. She will read the President’s speech. At the district level, the District Development Coordinators, formerly District Administrators, will be in charge. We are ready. Some people have volunteered their trucks and some fuel to carry people to various centres across the province,” added Cde Madiro.

A 45-year-old Dangamvura resident John Chimuti urged political leaders to put their differences aside and unite against sanctions.

“I advise leaders from all the different walks of life to unite and have the spirit of oneness. Other countries may come in and join us in our fight but us ourselves as Zimbabweans have to come together despite our differences,” he said.

Elizabeth Kapuka said the sanctions have caused untold suffering to Zimbabwean citizens and everyone should call for the removal of the sanctions in their numbers tomorrow.

“Our economy is really bad as a result of sanctions. Daily price hikes on basic goods, fuel and everything else is all because of economic sanction imposed on the country. If we do not go and march in solidarity, no one else is going to do that for us. We applaud those that made the day possible,” she said.

Charmaine Chingwaro (32) said: “The anti-sanctions march is expected to yield positive results as it was a burden for us since they were imposed. We hope that this will help us in regaining the strength of our economy so as for us to be independent as a country,” said Chingwaro (32).

Another Mutare resident Victor Matambudzo (40): said: “The removal of sanctions will mean better opportunities for us as a country as it will help in creation of employment through opening of many industries. This will means everyone will be able to afford a living,” said Matambudzo (40).

Evans Padera (29) of Chikanga said: “This initiative of a march is a good thing because due to sanctions people were now moving out of the country in search of greener pastures hence breaking bonds with their familie.”

Pamela Pondo (27): “This anti sanction march is showing the unity amongst SADC countries supporting each other as they had to join hands in organising this march.”

Ruth Chidzondo (50) said: “We expect the anti sanction march to result in the Western countries hearing the plight of Zimbabweans so as to remove them. Removal of sanctions march means more investors will be attracted into the country.”

Meanwhile Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector TavhiringwaKakohwa has urged the people of Mutare to participate in march peacefully.

“Those who are going to participate in the march must do it peacefully and security will be guaranteed.” — Manicaland Bureau Chief/Post Correspondents.