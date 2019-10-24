Council rolls out water rationing

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

Residents in Mutare high-density suburbs spent the greater part of this week fetching water elsewhere after council rolled out a tight water rationing schedule that will see some areas receiving supplies once a week.

The situation has been worsened by the current heat wave that has triggered high water demand because of the hot weather. The local authority’s spokesman, Mr Spren Mtiwi, said council was failing to provide adequate water supplies because of the constrained conveyance capacity of the aged piping network.

“We have enough water from the source but we are failing to distribute it to every household because our pipes are too small. They are failing to service the growing population. We are thus rationing to ensure fair distribution,” he said.

Mr Mutiwi said they had to revise the rationing schedule to ensure that each area was able to receive at least a full day water supply twice a week.

Hardest hit areas are Dangamvura, Weirmouth, Fern valley and some parts of Hobhouse and Chikanga.

“If you analyse the schedule you will see that some parts of Dangamvura were going to receive supplies once a week which is not proper. We have set down and come up with a new format for Dangamvura which is almost similar to the previous arrangement in which sections of the suburb received water every other day, “ he said.

The greater part of Sakubva high density and other medium and low density suburbs are not affected by the rationing schedule and they get water 24/7.