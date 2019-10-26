X-Mile for South Africa music fest

BY SHARON SIBINDI

GIFTED Bulawayo Afro-pop artiste, song writer and composer, Xolani “X-Mile” Ndlovu is set to take part in South Africa’s All Muso Festival to be held in Ekuruleni, Johannesburg on November 2.

The musician told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style from his base in South Africa that the music fete had helped build his name and fan base.

The third edition of the festival is hosted by Kasi Art Projects and will be staged at Vosloorus.

X-Mile said the event was aimed at promoting young, new and fresh talent.

“On the day, there will be live music being staged the whole day into the late evening. Artistic collaborations will be showcased, a line-up of bands, musicians and comedians as well as hip-hop acts, but all acts will be performed with a live band so as to promote live music,” he said.

“Taking part in this event and many other events organised by Kasi Art Projects has helped me build a solid name here in South Africa. They saw me perform at the first edition and their love for my music just began and they have been very supportive since.”

X-Mile said the acceptance he received in a foreign land was overwhelming and “the feeling was magical”.

“Being the only Zimbabwe guy in the line-up has always been a fascinating experience since the first edition of the festival, having to share cultural experiences with them, while they learn new things from me has been super awesome,” he said.

He promised his fans “something special” during the festival, “a more funky and upbeat performance” unlike anything they had seen him do before.

X-Mile said he was expecting to see more young talent presenting their work and art on stage and also engage with the crowd in a different way.

His performance in South Africa comes after he launched his debut video Qamazing (Fascinating) recently.