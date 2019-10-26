Witnesses conclude historic conventions

BY FARAI MATIASHE

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses have concluded their historic “Love Never Fails” themed conventions which saw over 90 000 people attend 62 regional gatherings across the country.

The three-day conventions were presented in nine languages — Shona, Ndebele, Tonga, Chewa, Zimbabwe Sign Language, Venda, Swahili, French and English.

An abridged programme in simplified Chinese was also held in Harare.

The programme started at the Harare Assembly Hall at corner Simon Mazorodze and Brendon roads from the weekend of June 21 to 23 and ran through to October last weekend, with the highlight being a two-part feature film themed The Story of Josiah: Love Jehovah; Hate What Is Bad.

Spokesperson of the organisation Effort Mugabe said 93 648 people in total attended the regional conventions this year, with 1 326 people being baptised.

Mugabe said the Witnesses were now entering a new window of conventions.

“We have 61 conventions lined up for next year, including Shona, Ndebele, English, Chewa, Venda, Swahili, Chinese and Tonga,” he said.

Mugabe added that starting this weekend, Witnesses will also kick-start one-day assemblies themed Love Jehovah with All your Heart and Love Builds Up at designated centres across Zimbabwe.

There are over 48 000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe, part of a worldwide organisation that numbers more than 8,5 million members.