Charity work earns Olinda award

Elizabeth Andreya Features Writer

United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel has been honoured for her charity work. For uplifting other women through her Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF), Chapel last week received recognition from a British organisation, the Woman of Wisdom (WOW). An excited Chapel shared the news on her Instagram page saying: “This weekend in Reading, UK, I was given an award for Women in Leadership. The Woman of Wisdom team recognised me for the work I do in supporting women and children. I have been humbled by this. The work we carry does not merit an award.

“The award is for being able to succeed in delivering as much as I can to women and children in need. I am a woman and I am a mother. These are the core elements that drive me to do the best I can for the community in general. Thank you, Women of Wisdom, for placing me on such a pedestal. I am humbled and more challenged. I thank you.”

Speaking to The Herald, Chapel said her mother and the love for her country inspired her to start the OCF.

“I was inspired to start the OCF by the need to help others,” he said. “My late mother taught us love and why it is important to always help other people.

“I also love my country that much, although I’m living abroad. I decided to start this foundation so that I can be able to help my fellow Zimbabweans, mostly women and girls.”

The OCF is helping children through paying their school fees and giving them clothes.

Following tropical Cyclone Idai which hit Chimanimani, Chipinge and parts of Masvingo and Mutare, OCF also donated various goods to the affected.

Chapel urged other Zimbabweans based in the Diaspora wishing to start similar endeavours to put their hearts and soul into it and never give up.

“This can only happen by God’s grace, as for me I have received many awards before, but when it comes to philanthropy the only award I seek is in heaven,” she said.

Last year, Chapel was nominated for an award in two categories under the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom Edition.

She was nominated the Female Personality of the Year, as well as the People’s Choice.

Chapel eventually won the Female Personality of the Year.