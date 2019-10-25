Zim innovators steal international limelight

Sifelani Tsiko

Two Zimbabwean innovators have broken into the highly competitive car manufacturing industry with some new designs helping to put the country’s innovative prowess under global spotlight. For the past decades, the automotive industry has largely been dominated by European, American and Asian car innovation giants. But in recent years, Africans too, are coming up with their own innovative designs, ushering in a revolutionary change in the highly competitive automobile industry.

The entrance of UK-based Zimbabwean William Sachiti who with his team at the Academy of Robotics launched Europe’s first roadworthy autonomous delivery vehicle, “Kar-go” which aims to reduce the cost of delivery by as much as 90 percent and South Africa-based Zimbabwean, Tatenda Mungofa who spearheaded the launch of a car called Mureza Prim8 in partnership with one of the largest Iranian car manufacturer, SAIPA Group is a true testimony of the Zimbabwe innovative spirit.

The two have joined a growing list of Africans who have unquestionably come up with some outstanding innovations that have shone a bright light on the path for Africa to take.

It represents a giant leap and dramatic shift since Henry Ford institutionalised the assembly line for the modern day automotive industry.

Sachiti and Mungofa are stellar examples of the huge intellectual tech innovation potential that lies in Zimbabwe.

Even though their innovations are still at their infancy, the magnitude of their contribution to the world’s economy will be felt over time, helping to promote Zimbabwe’s innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Their small foot print will reshape the automotive global industry even though they still face challenges related to the penetration of this industry with cut throat competition.

When the Kar-go was launched in mid-2019, it won great praise from the Duke of Richmond and Foreign Affairs and International Development Minister Sibusiso Moyo as well Christian Katsande, Zimbabwean ambassador to the UK who were present by then.

This electric, self-driving vehicle which was selected by automotive enthusiasts and experts as an emblem of the future’’ got rave reviews in the international media.

“Kar-go works in conjunction with an app, where recipients can track their delivery and meet the vehicle just like meeting a pre-booked taxi. Recipients will then use the app to open the hatch to release their specific parcel. Inside the vehicle, a patented package management system will sort and re-shuffle packages on the move,” wrote one motoring analyst who covered the event.

“Powered by Tesla batteries, Kar-go can drive at 60mph and cover around 120 miles before it needs re-charging — around the same distance as an average delivery driver covers daily. Travelling at up to 60mph, the vehicle has been developed in collaboration with the UK’s vehicle licensing authority, the DVLA, to travel on the roads.”

On the other side, Mureza Auto Company, an African car brand registered in Zimbabwe and South Africa made its debut in South Africa last year.

The firm has unveiled plans to initially assemble and distribute Iranian developed vehicles in Southern Africa through a joint venture with the SAIPA based in Tehran.

Recently, the firm also announced that it will soon assemble its flagship Prim8 at Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) assembly plant in the capital — targeting to produce some 100 cars a month with an asking price of US$13 500.

“We are undoubtedly going to start assembling our vehicles named Prim8 at WMI assembly next year,” Chidochemoyo Nemhara, a Mureza-Zimbabwe official was quoted saying in the media.

“Our components are manufactured in Iran and South Africa, but Mureza’s ultimate objective is to design and manufacture vehicles for Africans. We are targeting to produce 100 units per month and the vehicles’ selling price will be US$13 500 each.”

Mungofa is dreaming big.

“There is a void between the new vehicles and used vehicles currently sold in African countries and we propose to fill this gap with new models priced not much above the cost of a used import, which are heavily taxed in certain markets,” he was quoted saying in a South African motoring magazine.

“We are also looking for local entrepreneurs to get involved with the various facets of our business to give it a true African flavour.

“We see our venture as revitalising the motor industry in several African countries and providing much-needed job opportunities. For instance, we are looking to building up employment at Rosslyn to 1 000 people, with a lot of focus on manual work, as we grow production from 10 to 35 units a day. We intend starting assembly early next year.

“The word Mureza means Flag and we want to be the flag wavers for an indigenous African motor industry. We want to be like Henry Ford who replaced horses with affordable cars. In our case it will be replacing imported used cars with affordable cars made in Africa.”

Their works are not a discovery or invention but pure innovation. Experts say innovation simply refers to a new product or method that is adopted for use in production by the developer or marketed to others who adopt it for use in their production or consumption.

Their innovation are quite extraordinary and cheer Zimbabweans, who have an economy that has been known for bad reasons.

Producing something new and very different is a welcome development that will not only help promote Zimbabwe’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit but Africa’s too.

Even though the two innovations are in UK and South Africa, they add up to the existing six car innovations that are now found in Africa.

It’s a major plus for Africa which reportedly imports some 2 million new cars every year.

African entrepreneurs and engineering innovators have broken into the lucrative automobile industry.

The great six cars made in Africa include the Kantanka (Made in Ghana), Innoson (Made in Nigeria), the Kiira EV Smack (Made in Uganda), Mobius Motors (Mobius II – Made in Kenya), the Turtle (Made in Ghana) and the Wind and Solar Powered Car (Made In Nigeria).

For this progress and transformation to continue, African governments must continue to recognise the importance of both Diaspora and indigenous innovation and entrepreneurship.

All this, will no doubt support people with imagination and creativity.