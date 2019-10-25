‘Kasukuwere meets top ANC leaders’

Saviour Kasukuwere

Exiled former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere is reportedly having high level meetings with former South African Presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki to get advice on forming a new political entity to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This was alleged by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba on Twitter when passing comments on the recently held Botswana elections where a party that was backed by former President Ian Khama lost.

“Former President Khama’s Party, BPF, has been soundly beaten showing no such subversion against successors ever succeed. Kasukuwere and company have a lot to learn from this sobering result.” Charamba who uses the moniker Jamwanda posted on Twitter.”He is clear about the message I convey, hard on the heels of advice he got from Mbeki, Zuma and the ANC.”

Kasukuwere did not respond to the allegations but merely greeted Charamba.

A campaign to prop Kasukuwere for Presidency was launched by a group of youths who are pushing it under the tagline #TysonWabantu.