Your paper this week . . .

Don’t miss your copy of The Sunday Mail this week.
Society looks at the dirty water that Harare City has grapple with
Marvellous Nakamba’s Aston Villa faces Manchester City in a lunch-time kick-off on Saturday. Will Nakamba prove his pedigree in this match? Don’t miss the match stats and analysis as well as the myths and legends about Artwell Mandaza, in the Sport section.
Business looks at Government efforts to stabilise prices
The Main Section, will, among many other topics, dissect the sanctions headache