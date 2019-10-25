Zim team in SA for All Africa Pool Games

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A NATIONAL pool team is in Secunda, South Africa for the All Africa Pool Games, which start on Friday.

The team is made up six females and the same number of males had been in camp in Harare prior to their departure for South Africa on Wednesday for the competition which runs from Friday to Monday. Players who made the final squad were chosen at a national tournament held in Chitungwiza in July.

Wellington Chikasha, Zimbabwe Pool Association technical director said that the team camped in Harare from last last Thursday and concluded their fine tuning on Tuesday. He feels that that have great prospects of being crowned overall champions at the tournament. The All Africa Pool Games are an annual event and were in hosted by Zimbabwe in 2017.

“Our team has been in camp since Thursday last week, we completed our training schedule on Tuesday. Our players are geared up for the competition. We have lots of chances of being the overall champions,’’ Chikasha said.

Zimbabwe, South Africa and Uganda are the teams taking part in the competition.

Squads

Men: Stephen Paswani, Benjamin Mabugu, Obedience Lewis, Clemence Gutse, Alpher Office, Ronald Mutikani.

Women: Alice Chiota, Charity Ncube, Abigail Sendi, Patricia Ganya, Christine Sengwe, Robin Gillgower.

Technical team

Technical director: Wellington Chikasha

Coach: Edmar Nhakuza

Team manager: Brightman Moyo

Welfare manager: Munhuwashe Ndanga

@Mdawini_29