Harare’s Water Crisis

The City of Harare is facing a water crisis that seen its residents resort to unsafe, open sources for the precious liquid. In this documentary, our photojournalist, Kuda Hunda, travelled across the city and compiled this documentary.

Harare residents toil to access safe water. Shallow wells and boreholes are the remaining sources of water especially for Budiriro residents.

Mrs Agnes Chatindiara fetches water from a small well in a storm water drain in Budiriro 5A

Mrs Alice Zimunya fills her bucket with water for domestic use from a well in a storm water drain in Budiriro 5A

Water containers to be filled with water at a borehole in Budiriro 1

Women and children wait for their turn to get water from a borehole near Budiriro 1 shopping centre

Mukuvisi River has become a source of life for residents of Hopely in Harare. The newly established suburb has no permanent and safe source of water and residents spent the greater part of the day and night at the few boreholes just to fetch water for domestic use. They do their laundry and bathing in the river. Below are scene from along Mukuvisi River

Joshua Alozho ties his shoes after having a bath

Mrs Essmary Chiworeso (left) and Tania Ndoro discuss their predicament while doing their laundry