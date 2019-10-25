Harare’s Water Crisis

The Sunday Mail
The City of Harare is facing a water crisis that seen its residents resort to unsafe, open sources for the precious liquid. In this documentary, our photojournalist, Kuda Hunda, travelled across the city and compiled this documentary.
Harare residents toil to access safe water. Shallow wells and boreholes are the remaining sources of water especially for Budiriro residents.
Mukuvisi River has become a source of life for residents of Hopely in Harare. The newly established suburb has no permanent and safe source of water and residents spent the greater part of the day and night at the few boreholes just to fetch water for domestic use. They do their laundry and bathing in the river. Below are scene from along Mukuvisi River