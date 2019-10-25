TODAY IS THE DAY!

Garikai Mazara

Online News Editor

Today thousands of Zimbabweans will march against the sanctions imposed by the West on the country in 2001. The Sunday Mail gives you round-the-clock coverage of the countrywide marches, of which at the National Sports Stadium, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver the keynote address.

In the afternoon, soccer giants Dynamos and Highlanders will clash in a solidarity match and in the evening, an all-night musical gala will conclude the day’s proceedings

The Government has made available 265 buses across the country to ferry people to march against the illegal sanctions imposed by the West on the country

In the Midlands province, scores of people have gathered at Gweru Sports Club. The march will be led by the Minister of State for Midlands, Hon Larry Mavima. Also present is Vungu MP., Hon Omega Sibanda, Zanu PF provincial chairperson, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, among other provincial leaders.