Free dental services for Byo residents

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

THE African Community Health Trust (ACHT), in partnership with Inspire Women and Children, will tomorrow offer free dental services at Pelandaba Skills Centre in Bulawayo.

Project manager, Gift Muteletwa said many people were failing to access dental services due to high costs.

“We connected and partnered with ACHT to offer this service for free after mobilising resources through our partners and well-wishers locally and the diaspora to attend to 100 appointments,” Muteletwa said.

“On October 26 we will be having our first outreach of its kind in Matabeleland.”

Muteletwa said they will be working with a dental team of six, comprising dentists, dental therapists and their assistants who are registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.