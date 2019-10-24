Industry will improve living standard

Kudakwashe Mugari in SOCHI, Russia

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe was determined to industrialise and improve living standards, adding that the Russia-Africa Summit had elevated long-standing relations between Harare and Moscow to a new high. The President said Zimbabwe remains ready to make its contribution in the community of nations, through critical fora such as the Russia-Africa partnership.

He said this while addressing the two-day Russia-Africa Summit which ended here yesterday, with 49 Heads of State and Government in attendance.

“In spite of various machinations by our detractors, ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ and continues on a new economic development trajectory,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe is more determined to industrialise, modernise and improve the quality of life of her people. Zimbabwe stands ready to make its contribution in the community of nations, through such fora as this Russia-Africa partnership.

“This summit elevates our long standing association with Russia, at both the bilateral and the continental levels, to a much higher platform of cooperation. This partnership is born out of the need to strengthen our economic and scientific cooperation to harness our collective socioeconomic potential.”

President Mnangagwa said development was being hampered by numerous challenges including wars, but with friends such as Russia, Africa has security and the parties must now renew their resolve in order to combat any lingering threats.

“Sustainable socioeconomic development at regional and global level is hampered by increasing threats to national regional and global peace and security in the form of civil wars, transnational terrorism and extremism,” he said.

Earlier President Mnangagwa met Alrosa diamond company officials who paid a courtesy call on him.

Alrosa is one of Russian companies doing business in the country. The diamond giant has opened an office and done exploration work.

Meanwhile, the President took a swipe at Western countries that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, which are causing the untold suffering of ordinary citizens.

He added that the countries that imposed sanctions were also interfering in Zimbabwe’s domestic affairs.

Zimbabwe joins the rest of the SADC bloc in protesting against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa, who left Russia yesterday evening after the successful Russia-Africa Summit is expected in the country early this morning ahead of the anti-sanctions march.

He is expected to make a keynote address at the National Sports Stadium where thousands are expected to gather.