Tanya readies for Thor Winter Olympics

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

TANYA Muzinda, the poster girl of Zimbabwean motocross, left the country last weekend for the United States where she is set to make her second appearance at the Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics in Florida in November. This year’s Thor Supercross and Motocross Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from November 24 to 30 at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida where Muzinda hopes to leave a mark at this tough international motorcycling event popularly known as the Thor Mini O’s.

The event brings together more than 200 aspiring young amateur motocross riders from across the United States and the world.

Muzinda (14) made her maiden appearance at the Thor Mini O’s in November last year after she was invited to race in the 47th edition of the annual fiesta by its organisers through her international manager, former three-time World women’s motocross champion, Stefy Bau of Italy.

She left the country for the United States on Sunday accompanied by her father and trainer, Tawanda, and mother, Adiyon.

Her 10-year-old sister Alicia and seven-year-old brother Jayden, who are both into BMX racing, also travelled to the United States on Sunday and will compete in the 2019 USA BMX Florida State Championship Series in Florida next month.

Tanya is set to attend a two-week training camp in Florida before competing in the Thor Mini O’s.

Her latest tour of the United States got the blessing of the Government through the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Paul Mavima, who helped raise the funds for her trip to the USA.

And Tanya on Wednesday took to her Facebook wall to thank all the people who made her trip to the United States possible.

“Eight months of my team toiling, knocking doors trying all they could, at one time looking like the dream is shut but God never let dreams die. I want to give glory to the maker for making great things keep on track.

“Taking a power walk a day after landing safely in the United States having spent over 20 hours airborne, it’s always a great feeling to represent your country outside its borders despite your gender and challenges.

“I am here again (in the United States) with my siblings who will take part in BMX Championships in preparations for next year World Championships. Preparation is a key component if Africa wants to produce super athletes to compete at premier levels.

“This year, the Thor Winter Olympics in Florida will be held at the same venue in Gatorback Cycle track.

“I am joining camp with others who have been here since February preparing for this world class event.

“And as usual I will take no prisoners and will be on over time to catch up with others and make our great nation great again.

“I want to thank a private sponsor who bought Team Tanya the tickets (and they insisted to remain anonymous) and to those that made pledges and honoured them . . . thank you. Those that didn’t make it on time of our departure the work is still on until December.

“To the team that worked behind the scenes, I say many thanks and not forgetting the media that worked tirelessly for awareness thank you once again for the splendid job. God bless,” Tanya said.