‘Young Igwe’ remembers dad

Godwin Muzari Arts and Lifestyle Editor

Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo breathed his last on October 15, 2011 at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare, plunging the country into mourning.

The trip from Harare to Sosombe — Dhewa’s final resting place — was eventful with people in towns and farms along the way lining on roadsides, waving goodbye to the music star who was also known as “Murozvi Mukuru”.

A gathering at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe marked the musician’s final “interaction” with his hometown where he started his music career in the late 80s when he was still a clerk at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Mbizo Stadium was Dhewa’s home ground. He had staged many shows in this venue and his fans still have memories of a gala that was held in the stadium where the son of the city outshined visitors on stage.

The stadium was befittingly chosen as the venue for Dhewa’s body viewing ceremony.

When the journey continued to Sosombe, many other music fans joined the convoy and Dhewa’s songs filled the air as most people played their favourite tracks in their cars.

At his final resting place, fellow musicians sang farewell tunes in low voices. A sombre atmosphere. Others like Alick Macheso and Somandla Ndebele openly wept as grief overwhelmed them. Baba Charamba said a few comforting words, but the pain was too much for many. Reality sank deeper in many people’s hearts as Dhewa’s casket was lowered into the grave. A giant of the music scene was buried. Gone forever.

That was Dhewa’s last journey eight years ago, yet such memories are still fresh in many people’s minds.

Over the last 10 days, people have been sharing memories about the musician in commemorative gestures. His son Peter, who calls himself “Young Igwe”, also remembered the last meal that he bought for his dad.

“He was in hospital at St Anne’s and it was around 3pm when he sent me to buy buns and orange juice. I did not know that it would be his last meal. I could see he was in pain, but he was a strong man and always tried to appear calm. We lost him the following day and the pain was unbearable,” said Peter.

He went on to share a picture of his father in bed with the said buns and orange juice on social media. A sad memory indeed.

“Young Igwe” has various other memories of his father and has decided to share them with fans at special shows that have been lined up this weekend.

Tonight “Young Igwe” performs at Eddie’s Kite Bar in Chegutu.

He has performed at the venue several times before and is hopeful that fans in Chegutu will gather for the “Dhewa Commemoration” gig.

Tomorrow he leads his Utakataka Express to The Club in Mbizo 4 in Kwekwe for a special event in their hometown.

Peter said he saw it befitting to hold one of the gigs in Kwekwe, where his father started his music career.

Kwekwe musicians Onnie Zvandaziva, Mbada Sounds and Sox will be part of the show.

The Young Igwe closes the commemorative gigs in Harare at Zebra Valley in Mbare on Sunday. He will share the stage with King Shady, Shinsoman, Dadza D, Guspy Warrior and Lady B.

“It will be a special weekend for us as Utakataka Express. It will also be a special weekend for our fans. We invite all followers of our music to come and commemorate the music hero who left us in October 2011,” said “Young Igwe”.