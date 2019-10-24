Musicians promise fireworks at gala

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

ARTISTES performing at the Anti-Sanctions Gala to be held tonight at the National Sports Stadium in Harare are geared up for the event, with a number of musicians promising a lot of surprises for the day. Progress Chipfumo expressed much commitment to perform at the gala, which he said should be treated with seriousness it deserves.

The Sounds of the Motherland leader, who will be faced with the dilemma of juggling between his show at Club Manucho at Waterfalls Shopping Centre commonly referred to as paZindoga and the gala, said they will be dishing out new stuff tonight.

“We are ready and raring to perform at the gala. This is a gala not to be missed and we urge people from all walks of life to participate at the event, as we have new music to be played tonight” he said.

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere also promised fireworks, dishing out news songs from his latest offering

“We are introducing new music on top of the tracks that we recently released. I am very ready and people should expect a lot. I believe it will be a good time as we were awarded an opportunity to pray for our country.

“There are new tracks that will be heard for the first time ever at the gala,” he said. Man of the moment and Zimdancehall singer Freeman of the “Ngaibake” hit, promised a polished act.

“I will be dishing out marinated songs from my latest album ‘Gango’ carrying the hit ‘Ngaibake’. We promise nothing but the best,” he said.

Seh Calaz said people should brace for fireworks at the gala. “We are more than ready and as always will give our best. Our playlist is full of surprises and expect a bombshell,” he said.

Sungura musician Howard Pinjisi said he will be sampling the track “Usatengese Rudo Rwangu” when he takes to the stage. Pinjisi also urged people to attend the gala in their numbers.

Other musicians to perform at the Anti-Sanctions gala are Tryson Chimbetu and his Marxist Brothers, Victor Kunonga, Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band.

ZORA music star Leonard Zhakata will also perform at the gala, which is expected to attract thousands of people from all corners of the country.

Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings will sample new music from his yet to be named forthcoming album when he takes to the stage.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) ambassador, who is basking in the glory of massive reception of his track “Ndunge”, hinted that he will be releasing new music before the end of this year.

Celebrated gospel singers Baba Machanic Manyeruke and Agatha Murudzwa will sing in praise at the event.

Songstress Tariro NeGitare will also entertain people on the night with Zimdancehall musician Killer T expected to belt out songs from his discography.

Bulawayo-based Sandra Ndebele and Iyasa will travel from the City of Kings and Queens share the stage with urban grooves singer Roki, of “Chidzoka” fame.

Mbare Chimurenga Choir will also take to the stage to showcase their energetic dances during the gala. Chief Hwenje and Maungira eNharira will also showcase their traditional music.