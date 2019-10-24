Bizarre Chisora calls David Price a sheep

LONDON. — Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora likened fellow Briton David Price to a “sheep going to the slaughterhouse” as he played farmyard animal noises from his phone at their final press conference.

The heavyweights with 42 combined knock-out wins will collide alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor tomorrow night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and went head to head for the first time yesterday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn’s questions to Price were interrupted by strange noises coming from the phone at the opposite end of the table, belonging to Chisora.

The veteran fan-favourite, who has spent some of the build-up on a farm and brought his dog Winston to the public work-outs, said: “That is a sheep going to the slaughterhouse. Listen, I don’t need to sell anything. You’re not in my league, you don’t understand.

“That is you right there. I’m going to deck you, you don’t understand.”

Price calmly responded: “I know Derek needs this to get himself up for the fight. That’s sound, because the last thing Derek needs is to be shaking my hand, because we do like each other, and it’s cool. That’s fine. This is business, 100 per cent.”

Chisora and Price smiled at each other in their first face-off but both heavyweight contenders had previously been made aware of the importance of their match-up.

David Haye, Chisora’s manager, said: “Price is a weapon, I’ve sparred with him over the years, he has genuine world-class power.

“He’s the hardest person I’ve been hit by, behind Deontay Wilder. David Price is no joke! When a fighter has nothing to lose, they’re very dangerous.”

But Chisora threatened: “Everybody has power in the boxing game. He has to be aware of what I can do. We’re going to bring war, I can’t box.

“Bing, bing, bombs away, he’s getting knocked out!”

Price, a replacement for Joseph Parker who withdrew after being bitten by a spider, said: “I expect it to be a long fight and a painful fight for Derek because my accuracy is the telling point. I expect a knockout win.”

They briefly argued when Price interrupted Chisora by saying: “You will walk onto one.”

Chisora responded: “I’m happy to walk onto one but I will deliver one.”

Meanwhile, Chisora and Price are battling for “the opportunity to fight anybody in the division”, according to promoter Hearn, and new heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk is lurking.

Chisora and Price’s high-stakes meeting is alongside the World Boxing Super Series final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor tomorrow night. — Sky Sports.