Giants brace for anti-sanctions march showdown

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have said they will field the best players available to them today when they face traditional rivals Highlanders in a football match to mark the anti-sanctions campaign. The match, which bears great significance as sanctions have also indirectly affected football teams and the growth of the game in the country, is one of the major attractions on the programme at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro was excited that the country’s biggest football clubs have been given another sparring opportunity.

The Glamour Boys are keen to get some form of comfort after losing to the same opponents three times this year in different competitions.

“We are prepared for this game. It’s always difficult playing against a team like Highlanders but we will be going out in full force to win this game.

“Barring any fresh injuries to the players who have been doing duty of late, we are going to field the best team available to us.

‘’Remember, we have registered 30 players with the PSL and the coaches will pick from that pool the ones they want for this game,” said Chihoro.

Both teams have had a rough ride this season but they are still hoping to finish off the race strongly.

Dynamos, however, have been playing in the shadows of their rivals.

The Glamour Boys are still smarting from the 0-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Highlanders when the teams last met in the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro just over three weeks ago.

For that reason, Bosso will be using the match today as a dress rehearsal for the quarter-final contest against FC Platinum at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The Chibuku Super Cup had remained Dynamos’ only hope for silverware this year after the Glamour Boys suffered a 0-2 heartbreak at the hands of Highlanders earlier this year in the Independence Cup final. DeMbare also lost 1-0 in the league at Barbourfields. Highlanders are still scheduled to travel to Harare for the reverse fixture expected to be played within the next two weeks.

Bosso have had a hectic period ahead of today’s assignment. They travelled to ZPC Kariba for the league match which ended 1-1 on Wednesday. They travelled back home to Bulawayo yesterday morning and by late afternoon they were on the road again.

Highlanders have another important assignment waiting for them this Sunday in the quarter-final of the Chibuku Super Cup against FC Platinum at Barbourfields.

Bosso coach, Pieter de Jongh, who has been crying foul over the tight midweek fixture programme, is likely to rotate his players with the Chibuku Super Cup in mind.

The Dutchman is becoming a favourite with the Bosso fans after steadying the ship and pushing them back into the light where they have been winning matches.

A video posted on social media, as he addressed his players while they cooled down in the swimming pool after the draw against ZPC Kariba, showed he has brought a professional touch.

De Jongh has already led Bosso to victory over Dynamos, in that Chibuku Super Cup match, which the Bulawayo giants won at Rufaro. Prince Dube scored the priceless goal for Highlanders.