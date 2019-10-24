JUST IN: PG goes after Mzembi, Sangarwe

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has applied for the forfeiture to state of four vehicles allegedly stolen by former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi and his permanent secretary during the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Conference in August 2013.

Mzembi, permanent secretary Margret Mukahanana Sangarwe and two consultants Susanna Makombe Kuhudzayi and Aaron Dzingira Mushore shared the vehicles. The vehicles in question-three Ford Ranger double cabs and a Tata Xenon-were purchased from funds donated by corporates for the UNTWO conference. Although the vehicles were recovered and the suspects prosecuted, Mr Hodzi is saying the vehicle are tainted and should be forfeited to State.

In his application for a civil forfeiture order, Mr Hodzi says, “In 2011 Zimbabwe and Zambia won the bid to co-host the 20th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Conference in August 2013. Government assigned Mzembi to come up with various ways to raise money for hosting the conference. Mzembi engaged Kuhudzayi and Mushore as consultants to carry out fund raising activities on behalf of the ministry.”

He added that the ministry’s mandate was to fundraise with local and international corporate companies, donors and financiers. This led to the signing of a professional conference organiser (PCO) contract on May 15, 2012 between the ministry and the contractor valid for 24 months. Kuhudzayi and Mushoriwa were signatories to the PCO contract. Remuneration for consultants was based on a success fee between two to three percent depending on the value raised.