Zimbabwe’s opponents at 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup revealed

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will face Bangladesh in their opening fixture at the next year’s Under-19 World Cup to be the staged in South Africa, with their other opponents in the group stage being Pakistan as well as Scotland.

In a schedule released by the International Cricket Council on Thursday, the Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwean juniors clash with Bangladesh in their opening match of the tournament at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on 18 January. Pakistan are their next opponents at the Witrand Cricket Oval again in Potchefstroom on 22 January prior to squaring off with Scotland at the same venue three days later.

The top two teams from each of the four groups at the tournament will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.

Utseya expressed his desire to reach the Super League stage if the players can play at their best in group stage.

“Progressing to the super league stage like any team participating in the World cup is a given something we intend to do provided we play to our potential and take each game as comes after that ,’’ said Utseya.

The former Zimbabwe skippper indicated that him and his players will focus things that they can manage and not who is in their group.

“We are mainly focusing on the things we can control that’s our game not so much who is in our group . Should we play to our potential we can achieve greater world class heights,” he said.

According to Utseya, the national selectors will name the final squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup on 7 December.

Zimbabwe Cricket have already shown their determination in ensuring the team does extremely well at next year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In August, the youngsters went on a tour of South Africa where they played four 50-over matches against academy and provincial youth sides. In Mzansi, they faced the Titans Academy at Sinoville in Pretoria, Northerns Under-19 team twice in Pretoria and Hammanskraal and also took on the Northerns Under-17 side in Hammanskraal.

Wesley Madhevere, Nkosinathi Nungu, Dion Myers, Dane Schadendorf and Milton Shumba, players with vast experience who have represented the country at Under-19 level over the years are all eligible for next year’s World Cup, something that will certainly boost Zimbabwe’s chances of going beyond the group stages.

