Cellphones and cancer . . .

Cellphones have transformed the way we communicate, work and live, but even though they have made so many things so much easier, they are not always worry-free.

The supposed health risk from mobile phones is the story that never dies. Cell phones have been accused of everything from causing brain cancer to frying men’s testicles over the years.

What type of radiation do cell phones use?

Phones emit radiation to communicate with mobile phone masts and radiation has always had a bad reputation. Cancer mutations occur when ionising radiation such as X-rays and gamma are used, but cellphones emit a form of non-ionising radiation called radio frequency which does not have enough energy to break DNA and cause mutations which result in cancer.

When using a cellphone, tissues of the user will absorb a part of this radiation, that is the caller’s hands, ears, scalp and brain. The closer the tissue is to the cellphone antenna, the more radiation absorbed but this only results in tissue heating and the levels of energy given off by cellphone are much lower and are not enough to raise temperatures in the body.

What does research say?

Because cellphones are usually held near the head when being used, the main concern has been whether they might cause or contribute to tumours including brain, head and neck and in some cases skin and testicular cancer.

More importantly, there has been no evidence that cancers associated with cellphones are on the increase, the rates have stayed pretty stable over the last decade. If cellphones really did cause tumours, you would expect to see a lot more cancers of these specific cases since mobile devices were invented.

In summary, MOST studies published so far have not found a link between cellphone use and the development of tumours. Several international agencies, have evaluated the cancer-causing potential of cellphones.

These organisations include:

The International Agency for Research on Cancer

Federal Communications Commission

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

National Cancer Institute

Food and Drug Administration USA

American Cancer Society

In general, they agree that the evidence of a possible link is limited and more research is needed to look at possible long-term effects.

What can cellphone users do to reduce their exposure to radio frequency energy?

As research is still underway, it is better to be safe than sorry. Why risk good health by using our smartphones in not so smart ways.

Since most Zimbabweans have nomophobia (the fear of being without your phone) we need to adopt the following ways to reduce your exposure to cellphone radiation:

Turn your phone off at night

Never wear your phone in your pocket or bra

Use a case to cover your phone

Use your phone in conditions of optimum reception not in confined space like elevators, basements, caravans or underground stations

Equip yourself with a mobile phone with the lowest (SAR) specific absorption rate, the upper limit of SAR allowed is 1,6 watts per kilogram of body weight

Use landlines to make phonecalls

Try to use your phone when you have the maximum number of bars indicating the best reception. When the signal is poor, your phone emits more radiation

Conclusion

The lack of increased rates of cancers emanating from cellphone radiation suggests that phones have little or no effect on us developing cancer. Whilst research is ongoing to determine whether cellphones really cause cancer or not, limiting alcohol, not smoking followed by maintaining a healthy diet and keeping active are the most effective ways to reduce the risk of cancer.

Michelle C Madzudzo is the founder of Talk Cancer Zim and a radiation therapist.